/Gaza crisis: US Labels Palestine action a terrorist group

The United States has designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, a move that comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict and growing scrutiny of activist groups linked to anti-Israel protests. The designation could have significant legal and financial consequences, including restrictions on funding, support networks and organizational activities. Supporters argue the group engages in direct action against companies linked to Israel, while critics have accused it of unlawful and disruptive tactics. Here's what the designation means, why Washington took the step, and how it could impact activism related to the Gaza crisis.