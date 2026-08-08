/The AI nightmare just got real: It can design viruses

Researchers have achieved a historic and controversial milestone by using generative AI genome models to design completely functional, synthetic viruses from scratch. Published in the journal Science, the AI-created bacteriophages successfully targeted and destroyed antibiotic-resistant superbugs in lab tests. However, leading health security experts are raising urgent biosecurity alarms, warning that the technology could be misused to design lethal human pathogens. We break down the science, the booming AI bio-market, the safety caveats, and the growing risks of AI.