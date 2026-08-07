/DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Worsens |Cases Cross 4,000, Death Toll Tops 1,800 |WHO Issues Urgent Warning

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has become the second-largest on record, with confirmed cases surpassing 4,000 and more than 1,800 deaths. Health authorities and the WHO are racing to contain the virus as infections continue to spread across multiple provinces. The Africa CDC has launched emergency vaccination efforts while researchers accelerate work on treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no approved vaccine. Here's everything you need to know about the worsening health crisis in DR Congo.