/Benjamin Netanyahu Refuses to Withdraw Troops from Gaza, Rejects Hamas Disarmament Proposal

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 22:01 IST
A growing rift has reportedly emerged between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the future of Gaza. Netanyahu has rejected proposals involving an Israeli troop withdrawal and Hamas disarmament, raising fresh doubts over ceasefire negotiations and the prospects for a lasting peace. The disagreement highlights deep divisions over the next phase of the Gaza conflict and regional security.