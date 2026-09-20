/Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet quits race to lead the UN

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has officially withdrawn her candidacy to become the next United Nations Secretary-General. Her announcement via social media followed a third informal Security Council straw poll in which she placed second to last among eight candidates, receiving just one "encourage" vote alongside 11 "discourage" votes. Bachelet, who was backed by Mexico and Brazil, noted that while the timing was not right for her bid, her campaign helped highlight the push for a female leader from Latin America to head the world body.