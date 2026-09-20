/Israel's President Herzog pardons Elor Azaria, clearing record despite IDF opposition

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has expunged the criminal record of Elor Azaria, the former combat medic convicted of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron. The pardon came despite objections from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who cited Azaria's lack of remorse. Defense Minister Israel Katz, who recommended the pardon, said it sends a message that "we do not abandon our fighters." Herzog's office cited the time passed and Azaria's expressed regret as reasons for the decision.