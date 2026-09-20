/Gaza under attack: Health chief's son killed in IDF strikes

Israeli strikes killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday, including a child and Basir Al-Bursh, son of Gaza's health ministry director-general Munir Al-Bursh, who had already lost a daughter to a strike in 2023. Meanwhile, protesters in Tunisia rallied demanding the release of Gaza Flotilla activists still being held. The renewed violence comes as international pressure mounts, with several world leaders publicly voicing continued support for Palestinians amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.