/US And Denmark reach Greenland deal, Trump announces expanded military presence

Published: Sep 19, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 08:35 IST
The United States, Denmark and Greenland have reached an agreement to expand the US military presence on the Arctic island. President Donald Trump said the deal gives Washington permanent security and defence rights in Greenland, while barring US adversaries from establishing military bases there. Denmark and Greenland remain responsible for the island’s sovereignty, and the agreement is expected to undergo further formal approval.