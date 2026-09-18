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Maharashtra FDA crackdown: FDA finds serious violations at popular coffee house In Colaba

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 14:20 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 14:20 IST
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down hard on the booming quick-commerce sector, suspending the food licenses and issuing notices to restaurants in Mumbai.

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