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Maharashtra FDA crackdown: FDA finds serious violations at popular coffee house In Colaba
Maharashtra FDA crackdown: FDA finds serious violations at popular coffee house In Colaba
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 18, 2026, 14:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 18, 2026, 14:20 IST
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down hard on the booming quick-commerce sector, suspending the food licenses and issuing notices to restaurants in Mumbai.
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