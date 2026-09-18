/Israel Election 2026: Netanyahu kicks off Likud's campaign with security pitch

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:20 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:20 IST
Israel Election 2026: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched the Likud party’s campaign ahead of the October 27 election. Netanyahu is placing national security and Israel’s defence at the centre of his campaign message. The election comes amid continued focus on Israel’s security challenges and regional tensions. Likud is seeking to mobilise voters around Netanyahu’s record and security agenda. The campaign is expected to intensify as political parties prepare for the election.