PM Narendra Modi turns 76

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 22:35 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with special prayers, cultural events, and outreach programmes across the country. Party leaders, supporters, and workers gathered at temples and community centres to offer prayers and extend their wishes to the Prime Minister. The celebrations also feature welfare initiatives and public events, highlighting Modi's political journey and his role in India's governance over the years.