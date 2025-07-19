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Veteran actor Anant Nag honoured with Indian cinema’s highest award

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 24:20 IST
Veteran actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, India's highest honour in cinema. With a career spanning decades across Kannada cinema, television and multiple Indian film industries, Anant Nag has earned acclaim for his versatile performances and enduring contribution to Indian storytelling. The award recognizes his immense impact on Indian cinema and celebrates a legacy that has inspired generations of actors and filmmakers.

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