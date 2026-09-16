/Japan to charge unprepared Mount Fuji climbers $51 every 5 minutes

Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan has announced plans to charge hikers for emergency helicopter rescues on Mount Fuji during the off-season starting in September 2027. Aimed at curbing reckless and ill-equipped ascents on Japan's highest peak, authorities plan to base the fee on fuel costs—charging around 8,000 yen ($52) for every five minutes of flight time. Climbers above the 6th station will also be mandated to submit advance climbing plans or face full operational charges if rescued.