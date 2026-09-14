/Video of Pakistani lawmaker struggling to read English tribute to Jinnah goes viral - WATCH

A video featuring a Pakistani politician, Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi, an MPA from Karachi’s Keamari, visibly struggling to read an official English-language resolution tribute to the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has ignited widespread discussion across social media platforms. The footage, captured during a formal legislative session, shows the lawmaker seemingly uncomfortable while delivering the written motion. The resolution, intended to honour Jinnah’s legacy and vision for the country, was rendered difficult to comprehend due to the speaker's frequent pauses and reliance on colleagues sitting nearby to prompt the correct pronunciation of words.

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The clip circulated rapidly across social platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking immediate public reaction. Online users expressed mixed reactions, some criticisng, others mocking, and some were even concerned about his educational qualifications and preparation of public representatives.

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Critics on social media questioned how a public official could be handed an official resolution in a language they were clearly uncomfortable reading aloud without prior rehearsal or language assistance. Many commentators pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself was an accomplished lawyer educated at Lincoln's Inn in London and famous for his eloquent English speeches.

Several commentators argued that the incident highlights a broader structural issue within the political system. They emphasised that politicians should be encouraged or allowed to deliver state resolutions in Urdu or local regional languages rather than stumbling through English texts to meet administrative conventions.

Others directed their criticism toward parliamentary staff and political advisors, noting that administrative teams should ensure speakers are properly briefed or provided with phonetically transcribed texts prior to public floor proceedings.