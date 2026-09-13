/Akram, Afridi, Mushtaq tear into PCB after Pakistan’s Test series collapse in UK

Former Pakistan captains and cricket veterans tore into their cricket board after Pakistan surrendered the three-Test series in the UK, with British media calling them the worst team to visit England in the last 50 years. 1992 World Cup winner Wasim Akram, former white-ball captain Shahid Afridi and legendary leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed showed no mercy while snapping at Pakistan Cricket following a record low. While Akram said he saw this coming five years ago, Afridi’s heart went out to the players, whom he feels were disrespected. Ahmed, however, reflected on the current situation, saying it will take a long time to fix this mess.

Pakistan failed to cross 200 until the final innings of the third Test in Birmingham, with batters facing scrutiny for the miserable performance. Pakistan lost the first two Tests in Leeds and London by significant margins before it all fell apart for Babar Azam’s side. The PCB took harsh steps by releasing two main coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, while also sending seven first-team squad members home.

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Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha – who stood as the interim captain for the series opener in Babar’s absence - and Imam-ul-Haq were sent home after the Lord's Test. The selection committee picked seven replacements, five of whom were uncapped.

Pakistan also recalled white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke to replace Sarfaraz and Gul.

In the third and final Test at Edgbaston, the Babar-led team made several changes, including three debutants, even though the result didn’t change as England won by eight wickets and inflicted a series whitewash.

Who Said What?

Bowling king Wasim Akram said, "It's a disappointing state, but I could see this coming for the last five years, and you can't blame one particular person and one factor because there are many.”

"We need to realise that we lack talent in red-ball cricket. White-ball teams are okay. It's easy to blame the PCB chairman, but when we were sleeping and not addressing the overall flaws, then such a fall happens,” said Akram to AFP.

Akram’s fellow former star Shahid Afridi described the situation at the helm as "bleak".

"These are gloomy times in Pakistan cricket," Afridi told AFP. "You don't disrespect players like this, and your system is not strong."

Mushtaq, on the other hand, said, "We had a great number of match-winners and a strong legacy, and that is why we produced results in the past. Now the decline is steep and will take time to fix."