/Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait & UAE, supersecret missile project in focus | Gravitas

Even as US President Donald Trump stated that his military was prepared to attack Iran any time he wants, Tehran remains undeterred. For the second day in a row, it conducted retaliatory strikes in West Asia, after at least 18 were killed across Iran due to US strikes.

Iran’s army claimed to have launched a barrage of missiles and drones at key US military installations in West Asia a few hours earlier.

According to Iran, satellite communication systems, fighter aircraft hangars and equipment depots were hit in the strikes on Kuwait’s Ahmed al-Jaber airbase.

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It also targeted troop deployment areas and radar systems at UAE’s Al Minhad airbase.

Visuals released by Iranian state media showed drones being launched by the army towards the American bases.

Sirens sounded in Kuwait in the early hours of morning as it confronted missile and drone attacks from Iran.

The country’s ministry of defence described it as ‘blatant Iranian aggression’.

In the aftermath of the attack, visuals also showed damage caused to a residential building in Kuwait city.

Until now, UAE is yet to break its silence on Iran’s attack.

Meanwhile, IRGC Chief Ahmad Vahidi vowed that the killing of innocent civilians at a wedding ceremony due to US strikes will definitely be avenged...

Amid the ongoing hostilities, a report has again thrown light on how Russia is helping Iran.

According to the Financial Times, Moscow has been secretly helping Iran develop supersonic cruise missiles that could threaten American warships in West Asia.

Under a secret programme codenamed C-340-L launched in 2023, Russia is reportedly trying to assist Iran develop a ramjet propulsion system.

This is an engine which allows a cruise missile to fly faster than the speed of sound.

Now, supersonic cruise missiles are lethal as they are very difficult to intercept.

This is because they fly at a low altitude at speed of up to two thousand two hundred kilometres.

According to the report, senior missile engineers from a US-sanctioned Russian rocket company also played a key role in this project.

However, it is unclear as to whether Iran used supersonic cruise missiles in the ongoing war.

Now, the defence collaboration between the two countries is not new.

Iran has supplied Moscow its Kamikaze Shahed drones, which have been extensively used in its bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

Previously, a report claimed that Russia has begun sending military supplies, including TNT, drone components and ammunition to Iran through the Caspian Sea.

During his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier this week, Putin acknowledged that Moscow is supplying Iran with necessary goods.

Meanwhile, Israel which has stayed away from directly attacking Iran in recent weeks, issued a fresh warning.

It threatened to send Iran back to the Stone Age if attacked by Tehran.