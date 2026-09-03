/J&K medical interns continue fourth-day protest, demand stipend hike to ₹30,000

Medical interns at government hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹30,000.

The protesting interns said their stipend has remained unchanged since 2019 despite a significant rise in the cost of living and the demanding nature of their duties. Interns are posted across hospital wards, outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency services.

Protests were held at government hospitals across the Union Territory, with the interns saying they would continue their agitation until the government engages with them or takes a decision on their demand.

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“Nobody from the government has come to visit us, and nobody has given us any assurance. We have not been able to speak to anyone from the government so far. Our only demand is that the stipend we currently receive—₹12,300 per month—be revised to ₹30,000. If we calculate it on a daily basis, we are getting around ₹410 per day. Even a labourer earns more than that. And it is not just about the amount we earn—we sometimes have to work continuously for 36 to 48 hours. It is extremely difficult to sustain ourselves on this stipend. Many students do not come from well-off families and have to manage their own expenses. Some of them are struggling even to pay their rent. We are working long hours and performing demanding duties, but the stipend is simply not enough to meet our basic needs,” said Dr Tanya of GMC Srinagar.

The issue of stipend revision has been pending for several years. In 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a committee to examine the matter. The committee reportedly recommended increasing the stipend to ₹25,000 per month, a proposal that was subsequently acknowledged by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. However, the revised stipend has not yet been implemented.

The protesting interns have now warned that if their demand is not addressed, they may begin an indefinite hunger strike from September 5.

“Our demand is very clear. We are requesting something very simple—a revision of our stipend, which currently stands at ₹12,300. We want it to be increased to ₹30,000. In Uttar Pradesh, the stipend has been increased to ₹30,000, while in Tamil Nadu it is ₹25,000, and in some other states, it is around ₹40,000. We are requesting our Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, and Health Minister Sakina Itoo to kindly consider our demand and fulfil our request.You are our elected representatives, and you are the people to whom we can put forward our demands. We are eagerly waiting for a response from the government. If we do not receive any response from the authorities within the next three days, we will be left with no option but to intensify our protest. We are planning to begin a hunger strike from Saturday onwards,” said Dr Ahmad Faraz Malik of JVC Hospital.

The interns said the proposal remains stuck in the administrative process, including financial concurrence, despite repeated representations to the government.

Political parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress, have extended support to the protesting interns. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her Daughter Iltija Mufti also visited Government Medical College Srinagar and JVC Hospital in Bemina to express solidarity with the protesting medical interns.

Another protesting intern, Dr Amanjot Singh of GMC Srinagar, said the issue had been pending for years and called for immediate government intervention.

“There has been no assurance from the government, and this issue has been pending for the last seven years. By now, an order should have been issued. We have been sitting in protest for four days, and patients are suffering, but nobody seems to be bothered. This is a grave injustice to medical interns who have been waiting for a fair revision of their stipend for years. We thank the media for extending their support and highlighting our concerns. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign and stand in support of our demand,” he said.

The interns said they were seeking the immediate issuance of a government order on the stipend revision, uniform implementation of the revised amount across all government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, and a mechanism for periodic revision in the future.

'Jammu Kashmir deserve's a fair stipend. We are asking the government to increase our stipend to ₹30,000, which is still lower than what is offered in several other states, including Odisha and Tamil Nadu, where interns receive around ₹40,000.We work hard day and night and give our time and everything we can to our patients, but we are not being compensated accordingly. We are only asking for what is rightfully due to us. We request the government to increase our stipend from ₹12,300 to ₹30,000. We understand that patients are suffering because of the protest, and that is why we are continuing our duties in emergency departments. But this is a genuine and long-pending demand. If the government does not come forward to meet with us or is unwilling to address our concerns, then we may be forced to intensify the protest, including disrupting emergency services.” said Dr Iffam, JVC Bemina.

They said they had continued to perform essential duties, particularly in emergency departments, despite the ongoing protest, but warned that the agitation could be intensified if the government failed to respond.

The interns also appealed to the administration to initiate dialogue with their representatives and resolve the matter at the earliest, saying they did not want patients to suffer because of the protest.