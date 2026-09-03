/Harry Potter and the Philosophers' Stone: New trailer reveals fresh look at Hogwarts, sorting ceremony and iconic moments to life

The magic of Hogwarts is all set to seep by the end of this year! Much to the excitement of fans, makers unveiled a new trailer of Harry Potter's upcoming series, giving a much closer look at Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry Potter, along with Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, as the young trio begin their journey into the wizarding world.
New trailer of Harry Potter's Hogwarts' journey
HBO has unveiled a new trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, giving fans the most
detailed look yet at its upcoming television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter novel. The clip follows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, as they begin their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
One of the major moments featured in the trailer is the iconic Sorting Ceremony. Professor McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer, introduces the first-year students to the tradition before Harry, Ron and Hermione take their places in the Great Hall. The trailer also gives viewers a closer look at John Lithgow’s Dumbledore.
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The new footage goes beyond Harry’s arrival at Hogwarts and showcases several important events, including Quidditch from his first year. The trailer also gives viewers a better look at Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, alongside Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, while Lox Pratt plays Draco Malfoy and Rory Wilmot portrays Neville Longbottom.
When will the Harry Potter show release?
The much-awaited reboot of the Harry Potter world, the first season titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2026, on HBO Max. The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing and executive producing. The first season will consist of eight episodes, adapted from JK Rowling's books.
Even before the premiere of the first season, the makers have officially renewed the second season of the show, which is adapted from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It is expected to premiere in 2027 following the conclusion of future rollout plans. For the second season, reportedly, the makers are expected to introduce key additions: Dobby, the mysterious diary and Gilderoy Lockheart.