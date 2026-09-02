/US envoy warns NATO allies to prepare for possible Russian attack amid intelligence report

US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker warned that the allies' nations should be prepared for a scenario in which Russia attacks a NATO nation. This comes after a Wall Street Journal report which claimed to have acquired leaked US intelligence: Russia could launch a limited attack, either a land incursion or cyberattack, on a member country within the next few years.

“You can't predict what Vladimir Putin's going to do or any adversary. All you can do is be prepared for it and deter and make it not worth their time to make that move,” Whitaker said. “And I think we are preparing every single day to prevent that from happening, and if it does happen, to be ready for it.

“We should know that our adversary invaded Ukraine, and so we should all be pretty clear-eyed,” Whitaker added. He did not directly comment on the Wall Street Journal report, which said that Putin will possibly have the ability to attack a NATO nation much sooner than the previous assessment of 10-15 years.

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In 2025, NATO allies agreed to allocate up to 5 per cent of their annual GDP towards defence by 2035. At least 3.5 per cent has to go towards defence while the rest can go towards infrastructure development such as constructing roads, bridges, airports and other projects.

“We need to exercise, as it matters. We need to prepare, we need to invest in capabilities,” Whitaker said in a USA TODAY interview. Western intelligence believes that the ongoing war with Ukraine has transformed the Russian economy and led to rapid expansion of its defence production capabilities. Roughly 40 per cent of Russia's federal spending is allocated to defence and security, supporting the production of bombs and tanks that are sent to the frontline in the war against Ukraine. The US and its other NATO allies have operated in a peacetime economy.

The warning is in contradiction to Trump's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning an assault in NATO territory, after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow unannounced and reportedly warned Putin against it. Russia on August 27 denied that it was planning to attack NATO countries. State media publication TASS reported that those reports are baseless, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.