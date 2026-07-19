/Shakti Sharma scripts history as first woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal

In another historic milestone for the Indian defence services, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has become the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Air Force to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal or equivalent. On Tuesday, she assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at the Air Headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the progression of women officers in India’s armed forces.

The Indian Air Force announced the development in a post on X, describing Sharma’s elevation as a landmark achievement and highlighting her more than three decades of distinguished service.

“A historic milestone for the Indian Air Force. On 01 Sep 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Services to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education),” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

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“A landmark achievement, marking a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian Defence Forces. Her over three decades of distinguished service continues to inspire generations to Touch the Sky with Glory,” it added.

Sharma was commissioned into the IAF’s Education Branch on June 18, 1994 and has since served in a range of assignments at training establishments, field stations, command headquarters and Air Headquarters, thereby gaining extensive experience across different facets of the service.

Her career has also included several initiatives aimed at strengthening academic and institutional cooperation.

She played a key role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University, intended to promote collaboration in academics and strategic defence-related areas.

Sharma has earlier achieved another distinction by becoming the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School. She served as the principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala, adding another notable chapter to her career.

Her elevation comes against the backdrop of the expanding role and responsibilities of women officers across the Indian military.

As women take up a wider range of operational, command and senior leadership assignments, Sharma’s appointment to the Air Vice Marshal rank represents a first for a non-medical woman officer in the Indian Defence Services.

Her elevation is expected to serve as an important marker in the continuing integration and advancement of women in senior military leadership, while her career will become a reference point for future generations of women officers.