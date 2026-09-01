/Putin praises Iran’s resilience, says Russia providing Tehran with ‘necessary equipment’

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed admiration for the courage and resilience of the Iranian people in defending Iran's national interest. Speaking in a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Putin noted that Russia was seeking to assist Tehran during what he described as a difficult period. Pezeshkian meanwhile expressed confidence that Iran will emerge victorious.

“We are trying to provide you with the assistance you need during this difficult time,” Putin said. “We have discussed this matter, and we are supplying you with the necessary equipment.”

Putin said that Russia is supplying Tehran with "necessary equipment" and "essential goods," deliberately leaving it unconfirmed whether that assistance includes military material.

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Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in Iran's campaign. He added that the relationship between Russia and Iran was not an “ordinary relationship” but rather a “strategic relationship”.

“We appreciate and thank you for your positions at every stage, both during the period when the fighting and acts of aggression were taking place and under normal circumstances, when the United States was imposing sanctions on us, both at the United Nations and in international forums,” said Pezeshkian.

Putin also expressed his desire to maintain trade and expand bilateral relations despite the current military and political environment. He also said that Russia attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic in the humanitarian sphere.