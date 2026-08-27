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Ron Weasley Is Back! Rupert Grint set to return to Harry Potter universe on Broadway

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 07:54 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 07:54 IST
Ron Weasley Is Back! Rupert Grint set to return to Harry Potter universe on Broadway

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter franchise Photograph: (X)

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Rupert Grint is all set to reprise his role as Ron Weasely in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Apart from him, Tom Felton is also the part of the production playing the role of Draco Malfoy.

Harry Potter fans buckle up! A familiar face from the wizarding world is soon to make his much-awaited return. Actor Rupert Grint will be stepping in the shoes of iconic character Ron Weasley. The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child made the announcement, giving fans a major treat.

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley!

Nearly two decades after the original film series began, the actor’s return is giving fans another chance to see the beloved character brought to life. The actor, who portrayed Harry Potter’s loyal best friend across all eight films from 2001 to 2011, is joining the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This time, he will portray the grown-up version of Ron, bringing the character into a new stage of his life.

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The official Instagram page of the Broadway production shared it with a poster of the Hollywood actor and wrote in the caption, “Rupert Grint will reprise his role of Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. 17 weeks only; performances begin February 2, 2027. Sign up for first access to tickets at HarryPotterBroadway.com.”

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Fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement, and one user wrote, “I hope that one day Tom, Emma, Dan and Rupert will perform in this production together.” Even if it's just for a few hours. " Another user wrote, "Whaaaaat! I saw it with Tom Felton, and now we are having both? I need to go back again to watch them both in action." “Saw Tom twice and was thinking of a third trip. Now… this! What an amazing time. If only he and Tom overlapped. If ONLY we could get all original cast members. Wishful thinking, but just imagine,” wrote the third user.

Rupert Grint follows Tom Felton's return

Rupert Grint isn't the only actor who has returned to be part of the Harry Potter universe for Cursed Child. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, recently reprised his role on Broadway. His run has been extended through early January 2027. Unfortunately for the Potter fans, the duo's Broadway engagement begins after Tom Felton's run concludes.

What is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child about?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Rather than following Harry, Ron and Hermione during their Hogwarts years, the story focuses on the next generation.

Harry's son Albus Potter becomes friends with Scorpius Malfoy, Draco Malfoy's son, and their actions eventually lead them into a dangerous adventure involving time travel and the past.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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