/IAF officer held for sharing sensitive information in 'honey trap' case, booked under Official Secrets Act

Delhi Police arrested a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) two months ago for reportedly leaking sensitive information. This comes after the Wing Commander had fallen victim to a “honey trap” orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence officers. The officer was arrested under provisions of the Official Secrets Act for providing sensitive defence-related information and is currently in judicial custody.



Citing unnamed sources in Delhi Police, the Indian Express reported that the arrest pointed to a larger counterintelligence network focused on gathering strategic military intelligence. During the 'honey trap', the officer reportedly installed data-stealing software on a colleague’s smartphone to gain access to the device.



The Wing Commander was taken into custody on the night of May 31, after the IAF's intelligence wing passed on specific information about the case to Delhi Police. “Initially, he was taken into police custody after his arrest. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information and confidential documents related to national defence,” the Delhi police sources told Indian Express.

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How IAF officer fell prey to 'honey trap'?

The IAF spokesperson said, “He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies.” Police investigation into the matter has so far shown that the officer was going through a rough patch in his personal life when a woman reached out to him on social media.



“He started chatting with her and began speaking to her over video calls. After gradually gaining his trust, she asked him to share photos, videos, and information on the movement and deployment of military units,” officials familiar with the probe said.



They also revealed that the probe uncovered that the officer had reportedly shared "crucial documents and data" with the woman via digital communication channels. “After obtaining details from him, he was asked to install a particular app on his colleague’s phone, which is typically a form of targeted spyware or remote-access malware designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications,” the officials said.



Officials further stated the woman was reportedly acting on instructions from handlers based in Pakistan. The operation appeared to be part of a broader espionage network focused on gathering strategic military intelligence. Investigators are now examining whether the shared information could have posed a threat to national security or was meant to enable hostile activity within India.