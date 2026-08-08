/Tate McRae, Jack Hughes call it quits after months of romance speculation

Canadian singer Tate McRae and New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes have reportedly gone their separate ways after months of romance speculation surrounding the pair. The two never publicly confirmed their relationship, but a string of sightings and reports had linked them romantically since late 2025.

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes end their rumoured romance?

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes, who had been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time, have reportedly called it quits, as per the Page Six report. The source stated that Hughes ultimately ended the relationship because he started seeing red flags and has already moved on, dating other people.

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However, sources close to McRae told the same report that it was she who decided to end it. Questions about their relationship status intensified in the summer after the pair appeared increasingly separate at public events. Their absence from each other's company fuelled speculation that the romance had ended, although neither addressed those rumours at the time. McRae later spoke about maintaining privacy around her relationships without directly confirming whether she was still with Hughes.

Tate McRae-Jack Hughes relationship timeline

Rumours surrounding the pair first surfaced in late 2025 after McRae was spotted attending one of Hughes' hockey games. They were later photographed together during a night out in New York City, prompting further speculation that the singer and NHL star were dating.

By early 2026, reports suggested that the two were exclusively dating. McRae was frequently seen supporting Hughes at his games, while the hockey player also faced increased attention over his connection to the pop star. Despite the growing interest, both largely kept their personal lives private.

MAGA controversy involving Tate McRae and Jack Hughes

Speculation about Tate McRae's politics began following her 2025 collaboration with country singer Morgan Wallen on the song What I Want. McRae faced initial online backlash after recording the hit single with Morgan Wallen, whose fanbase and conservative image drew political projections.

Rumours intensified due to her reported relationship with U.S. hockey player Jack Hughes. Hughes and his teammates faced heat for laughing at a joke made by President Trump during a congratulatory phone call following their gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Critics also pointed to the Hughes brothers wearing "USA 45-47" hats at the White House and McRae starring in a promotional Team USA Olympic advertisement.