/MTV VMAs 2025 best dressed celebs: KATSEYE, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and more

This year's MTV VMAs have become the talk of the town, as the majority of the music icons gathered on one stage on Sunday night. Every celebrity took this platform to also showcase their fashion side apart from music.
MTV VMAs 2025 was held in New York and brought all the celebrated artists under one roof. From Ariana Grande to global sensations KATSEYE and BLACKPINK member Rose, every musician gathered for the award event. Here are a few of the best-dressed guests who stole the attention on the red carpet.
American singer and songwriter Sombr looked simple, but at the same time elegant in his black jacket with embroidered lapels that gave the design of a broken heart.
Pop star Tate McRae made everyone's heads turn with her dress. She was decked up in the sheer white fabric of the custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress, as per reports. She completes her look with open, sleek hair, glam make-up, and minimal jewellery. She accessorized it with white stilettoes.
The girl group, consisting of six girls: Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, all coordinate their looks for their debut at the MTV VMAs. They all had a touch of glamour instilled through tiny dresses with an infusion of rose and silver. They accessorized it with black heels and glam make-up.
Singer Doja Cat, with her outfit, basically gave an ode to the 1980s. Their outfit and the hairstyle all gave the vibes of Dolly Parton. The rapper and singer completed it with blond waves and high-end pumps.
Ariana Grande looked every bit stunning in the off-shoulder polka-dot Fendi dress. The outfit also featured a peplum waist, which was embellished with Swarovski jewels. The singer tied her hair into a ponytail and completed her look with a matching black and white polka dot hair bow and black satin peep-toe heels.
Tyla made a splashing appearance on the red carpet in a French luxury fashion house's spring 1993 ready-to-wear collection. The late Karl Lagerfeld had served as Chanel's creative director during that time. She accessorized the outfit with a gold waist chain, layering neck pieces, bracelets, and earrings from the Pandora Talisman collection.
The Espresso hitmaker looked elegant in a sheer crimson Valentino lace gown. She elevated her look with a soft pink feather boa draped around her shoulders. She accessorized it with a few jewels from Tiffany and Co.
The Australian rapper and singer exuded swag in an all white outfit. He completed his look with black shoes and minimal jewellery.