Lollapalooza 2026 lineup unveiled: Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Lorde

Plan your calendar accordingly. On Tuesday morning, the lineup for Lollapalooza was revealed, and this time, the party is going to be crazy. The lineup of performers for the 2026 edition of the annual American music extravaganza features a diverse lineup of musicians.

Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Lorde, and Tate McRae have been announced as the headliners performing in Grant Park this summer. The festival that is attended by an array of celebrities will also include performances by John Summit, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sombr, and Jennie.

However, the day-by-day lineup has not been announced yet. The festival will run from July 30 to August 2 in Chicago.

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The long list of stars scheduled to take the stage and will make the audience groove are: Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, Clipse, Major Lazer, the Chainsmokers, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jade, Audrey Hobert, Zara Larsson, Sienna Spiro, Boys Noize, Fakemink, Sombr, Wolf Alice, Geese, Aespa, Disco Lines, Freddie Gibbs, Little Simz, Kwn, Duke Dumont, Trixie Mattel, Empire of the Sun and others.

Sharing the list of artists in a post on their social media, they wrote in the caption, ''LOLLA 2026. Presale starts Thursday, 3/19 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY.''

Lollapalooza 2026: How to get tickets

This year, Lollapalooza 2026 will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park with stars performing across eight different stages. Presale will start from Thursday at 10 am, and prices will increase at 11 am CT when public on-sale begins. In a one-hour window, the audience will get the lowest-price four-day tickets.

‘’The 4-Day General Admission Ticket allows you admittance to Grant Park for all four days of Lollapalooza, July 30 – August 2, 2026, and includes :170+ epic performances across 8 stages,'' reads the website.

The price of general admission starts at $399 and goes up to $29, 000 with different tiers such as VIP and platinum. GA+.