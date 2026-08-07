/Reels vs Results: Why political messaging alone won't win over India's young voters

By Shreya Upadhyaya

As protests continue to emerge across parts of India, including Jharkhand, one trend in politics is impossible to ignore: leaders across the political spectrum are increasingly embracing Instagram Reels, selfie videos and youth slang like ‘FOMO’ to connect with Gen Z. They deserve credit for adapting to the way young people consume content. Reaching out through digital platforms is no longer optional, it's an important part of modern political communication.

But that effort should not be driven solely by the fear of losing a vote bank. India's youngest generation is looking beyond viral content. A trending Reel may capture attention for a few seconds, but it is jobs, quality education, better public services and meaningful reforms that build lasting trust. The message is equally important for Gen Z.

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Many young Indians are vocal on social media but choose not to vote. Civic responsibility cannot end with online activism. If you expect accountability from those in power, participating in the democratic process is equally important. Demanding change carries greater weight when citizens also fulfil their own responsibility at the ballot box. In the end, Reels may start the conversation, but governance determines the future of India.

Meanwhile, AISA president Neha Bora was allegedly attacked with ink during a student protest march in Ranchi on Friday (August 7). Police detained a man accused of throwing ink at Bora as protesters marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly. The demonstration was held over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.