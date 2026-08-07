/‘We will write the future with ink’: AISA’s Neha Bora after Jharkhand protest ink attack

AISA president Neha Bora was allegedly attacked with ink during the student protest march in Ranchi on Friday. Police detained a man accused of throwing ink at Bora as protesters marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly.

The protest focused on alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

Bora later posted a photograph showing ink covering her face and clothes. She alleged that "RSS-BJP goons" targeted her and around 20 other women during the demonstration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"For them ink is a tool to try to shame others, we will write the future with ink!" she wrote on social media. "I wear this ink with pride."

"Today we were taking out a march from Birsa Munda Stadium. When I was standing there along with other colleagues, a man identified as Amarnath Pandey (26), who is also an RSS member, threw ink on me. To justify his criminal act, he did the same thing which people affiliated with the RSS do - chanted Jai Shri Ram. People at the protest caught him and handed him over to the police," she said, speaking to reporters.

Footage from the protest showed black ink across Bora's face, neck and clothes. She also told reporters that the accused allegedly shouted "Jai Shri Ram" before protesters overpowered him and handed him to the police.

The Ranchi protest came after Bora became a prominent face of the wider student movement against alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations. Last month, she staged a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the student agitation. The protests later led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Bora demands transparency in recruitment exams

Following the incident, Bora reiterated the students' demand for greater accountability in government recruitment examinations. She called for all such exams to follow a transparent and fair process.

Bora also said the government should accept responsibility for paper leaks rather than blaming private agencies for irregularities.

"We demand that all private agencies involved in the system and facing allegations of irregularities and corruption must be removed. We will support the call given by students on the 10th and continue to stand for the future of students," she said.