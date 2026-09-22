/Key accused in Bihar's Jamui molestation case, arrested after police shoot him in leg

The prime accused in Bihar's Jamui molestation case, Nandan Yadav, has been arrested after he was shot in the leg during an encounter on Tuesday (September 22). The accused sustained an injury to the left leg after the police shot him in an encounter. The development comes after a video emerged on social media showing the boy and girl reportedly being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui district.

In response, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal said the incident occurred on the evening of September 19. Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team, led by a woman officer, launched raids to arrest all the culprits involved in the harassment case. Later, three of the alleged perpetrators were arrested on Monday (September 22), out of seven identified by the police.

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