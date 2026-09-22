/Heartwarming rescue: Two fishermen rescue Elephant calf being swept away in Teesta river, reunite it with mother | WATCH

A heartwarming rescue in West Bengal has captured attention on social media after two fishermen saved an elephant calf that was being swept away by the strong current of the Teesta River. A video circulating on social media shows the fishermen embracing the rescued calf on their boat after pulling it safely from the water. The fishermen had been fishing in the Teesta River when they spotted the elephant calf struggling against the powerful current. After noticing that the animal was being carried downstream, they immediately turned their boat towards it.

The men followed the calf for nearly three kilometres through the strong current before finally reaching it and pulling it out of the river. The incident took place near Malbazar subdivision, around Spur Number 12 of the Teesta River. After rescuing the calf, the fishermen brought it safely to the shore and informed the local forest department. Forest officials subsequently reached the spot and began efforts to reunite the calf with its mother.

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The calf was later transported across the barrage to a dry stretch of the Teesta riverbed, where the elephant herd was believed to have taken shelter. Following nearly two hours of coordinated efforts involving forest officials, local residents and the fishermen, the calf was successfully reunited with its mother. The mother elephant approached the calf and was later seen nursing it.