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IND vs JPN one-off T20I: India survive scare from Japan to win five-over a side match by 2 runs

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 13:48 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 13:48 IST
IND vs JPN one-off T20I: India survive scare from Japan to win five-over a side match by 2 runs

India survive scare from Japan to win Suzuki Cup by 2 runs Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Chasing a target of 33 runs, Japan, playing for the first time against India, failed to score boundary needed on the last ball to win the match and managed 30 runs for loss of three wickets.

India survived a scare from Japan to win the one-off T20I on Tuesday (Sep 22) to claim the first ever Suzuki Cup with a two-run win in Sano. The rain-hit contest saw overs being reduced to 5-over per side against the full 20 overs and India came out winners after batting setback. Chasing a target of 33 runs, Japan, playing for the first time against India, failed to score boundary needed on the last ball to win the match and managed 30 runs for loss of three wickets. Japan's bowling performance, however, was exemplary against three-time T20 World Cup champions India.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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