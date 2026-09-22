/IND vs JPN one-off T20I: India survive scare from Japan to win five-over a side match by 2 runs

India survived a scare from Japan to win the one-off T20I on Tuesday (Sep 22) to claim the first ever Suzuki Cup with a two-run win in Sano. The rain-hit contest saw overs being reduced to 5-over per side against the full 20 overs and India came out winners after batting setback. Chasing a target of 33 runs, Japan, playing for the first time against India, failed to score boundary needed on the last ball to win the match and managed 30 runs for loss of three wickets. Japan's bowling performance, however, was exemplary against three-time T20 World Cup champions India.