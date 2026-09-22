/Asian Games 2026: India beat Sri Lanka in final to defend women's cricket gold

India defended their women's cricket gold medal with a dominating 147-run win over Sri Lanka women at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday (Sep 22) at Nisshin. This is India's first gold in the event, having already won four silver and two bronze medals. The win came after India posted a mountain-like 216/3 in their 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 69 runs in 15.4 overs. India, which recently won Asia Cup women's T20 by beating Sri Lanka in the final, had won the Asian Games 2023 gold medal in the event as well.