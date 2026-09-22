/UK PM Burnham agrees to 'defensive' military support for Saudi Arabia against Houthis

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has agreed to a Saudi request for "defensive" military support, specifically air-to-air refueling, as Houthi attacks on the kingdom intensify. Speaking en route to the UN General Assembly, Burnham confirmed the decision followed advice from his defence and foreign secretaries. The move comes after Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi airstrikes killed six people, while separately claiming Saudi forces hit the Red Sea port of Mokha, which Houthis captured earlier this month.