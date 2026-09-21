/Trump-Xi summit: US-China trade truce under test on Sept 24

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an eight-hour "very successful" meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York, laying the groundwork for Thursday's high-stakes Trump-Xi summit in Washington. The talks covered AI, tariffs and critical minerals, with both sides discussing a new "US-China AI Dialogue" and a notification mechanism for national-security-level AI incidents. Key issues carried over from May's Beijing meeting, including tariff cuts, China's critical mineral supply commitments and Chinese purchases of US soybeans and Boeing jets.