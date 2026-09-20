/NYC hosts 'paws on parade' as furry fashionistas take center stage

Manhattan turned into a high-fashion runway as pet parents, furriers, and four-legged trendsetters gathered for New York City’s annual "Paws on Parade". From dogs in designer outfits cruising in tricked-out strollers to skateboarding pups showing off their tricks, furry fashionistas stole the show in front of delighted crowds. Co-hosted alongside animal care organizations, the festive event celebrated the unique bond between humans and their canine companions through costume contests, trick showcases, and a grand parade around Bryant Park.