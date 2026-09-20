/Report: Iran rebuilding Taleghan 2, nuclear site tied to past weapons research, hit twice by Israel

New satellite imagery reveals Iran is rapidly rebuilding Taleghan 2, a facility inside the Parchin military complex tied to Iran's past nuclear weapons research under the Amad programme. The site, struck by Israel in October 2024 and again in March 2026, now shows construction crews adding concrete reinforcement for blast protection and a tarp concealing work from aerial view. Watchdogs say Iran first patched bomb craters in June before ramping up reconstruction, raising fresh concerns just months after the site was last destroyed.