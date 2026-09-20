/Saudi vs Houthis: Houthis claim missiles & drones used in attack on key Saudi sites

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement have escalated sharply after the Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on sensitive sites in Riyadh and facilities linked to energy giant Aramco in Yanbu. Flames and thick black smoke were seen near Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, while Saudi authorities reported intercepting a ballistic missile aimed at the capital. The latest exchange marks a major escalation in the conflict and raises fresh concerns over regional stability and global energy security.