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Neuralink helped one patient communicate using a synthetic voice
Neuralink helped one patient communicate using a synthetic voice
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 19, 2026, 17:05 IST
| Updated:
Sep 19, 2026, 17:05 IST
Neuralink has shared a demonstration from its VOICE clinical trial showing an ALS participant using a brain-computer interface to communicate through a digital synthetic voice, saying “I love you.”
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