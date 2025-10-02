/US intel warns China can steal F-35 jets secret from Saudis

Classified US intelligence reports prepared by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) have raised alarm over a proposed $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia. Analysts warn that China could gain access to sensitive radar, avionics, and stealth technology through espionage or Riyadh’s expanding military and telecommunications partnerships with Beijing. With Chinese hardware integrated into Saudi bases and telecom infrastructure, lawmakers are questioning whether Riyadh can safely protect top-tier American military hardware.