/J&K's iconic water bodies battle pollution: Dal Lake turns eutrophic as open drains keep flowing

Kashmir's iconic Dal Lake, once pristine, is now officially classified as eutrophic, its waters overloaded with nutrients from decades of untreated sewage, fertiliser runoff and solid waste. At least 15 major open drains from Srinagar city still empty directly into the lake, feeding weed growth, oxygen depletion and shrinking its size from over 22 sq km to under 12 sq km of open water. Despite ongoing dredging and de-weeding efforts, experts say these give only temporary relief, not a real fix.