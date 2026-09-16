/Study: Eye scans detect heart condition before symptoms

A major study by University College London (UCL) and Moorfields Eye Hospital reveals that routine retinal scans can detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AF) up to four years before a clinical diagnosis. Analyzing eye imaging data from over 90,000 people, researchers discovered that individuals with AF or those who go on to develop it have significant thinning in the retina's inner nerve layer. This non-invasive breakthrough in "oculomics" could allow community opticians to flag silent heart risks years before severe complications like strokes or heart failure occur.