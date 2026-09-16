/'Sound Bath Yoga' emerges as the latest wellness craze | w

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 17:05 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 17:05 IST
A revolutionary fitness and mindfulness hybrid is taking the global wellness space by storm. 'Sound Bath Yoga' merges gentle restorative stretches with live immersive soundscapes—using Tibetan singing bowls, crystal bowls, and resonant gongs to guide practitioners into deep mental clarity. By matching gentle body movements with therapeutic sound waves, the practice targets physical tension while lowering stress and recalibrating the nervous system.