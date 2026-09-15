Aging dam faces climate-era reckoning

An aging dam in Pennsylvania is being demolished, marking a major change for the local river ecosystem. Crews have begun removing the Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek, a structure that no longer serves its original purpose. Officials say its removal will improve safety, recreation and allow fish to move more freely through the river. But the demolition also reflects a broader environmental debate: how should aging infrastructure adapt to a changing climate? As extreme weather and environmental pressures reshape waterways, removing obsolete dams is increasingly being considered as part of river restoration and climate resilience.