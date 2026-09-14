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UNSC reform, restructuring and ensuring representation of developing countries

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 21:50 IST
Calls for reforming and restructuring the United Nations Security Council are growing, with developing countries demanding greater representation and a stronger voice in global decision-making.

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