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UNSC reform, restructuring and ensuring representation of developing countries
UNSC reform, restructuring and ensuring representation of developing countries
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 14, 2026, 21:50 IST
| Updated:
Sep 14, 2026, 21:50 IST
Calls for reforming and restructuring the United Nations Security Council are growing, with developing countries demanding greater representation and a stronger voice in global decision-making.
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