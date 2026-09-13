/Ramanathaswamy temple takes centre stage as PM Modi welcomes world leaders at BRICS

When PM Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Summit, the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu formed the striking backdrop. Modi personally explained the temple's significance to Xi Jinping as they shook hands, before doing the same for Putin, El-Sisi, Ramaphosa and other leaders. One of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is deeply tied to the Ramayana and stands as a symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage.