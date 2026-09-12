/BRICS 2026: Ethiopia, Malaysia 'keen' to develop stronger defence ties

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 14:05 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 14:05 IST
Ethiopia and Malaysia have signaled strong interest in developing deeper defense and strategic cooperation during the BRICS 2026 summit framework. The move underscores expanding security dialogue among Global South nations seeking to diversify strategic partnerships, enhance military training collaboration, and boost intelligence sharing. As BRICS broadens its scope beyond economic integration into regional security stability, both nations are positioning themselves to strengthen bilateral ties, maritime security cooperation, and defence technology exchanges in an evolving multipolar world order.