/Study links prenatal Acetaminophen to reproductive changes in girls: Doctors urge calm

A new scientific study has identified a potential link between prenatal acetaminophen (Tylenol) use and subtle reproductive organ changes in young girls that could impact long-term fertility. However, medical experts and the study's authors stress that the findings do not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship and advise pregnant women not to panic or stop necessary treatments. Doctors reinforce that acetaminophen remains the safest over-the-counter option for treating fever and pain during pregnancy, noting that leaving high fevers untreated carries significant risks of complications, including birth defects.