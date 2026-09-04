/Japan PM Takaichi expected to undertake cabinet reshuffle in next two weeks

Japan's first female PM is about to make her first big power move. Sanae Takaichi is expected to reshuffle her Cabinet and the LDP's executive lineup as early as September 16 — her first shake-up since taking office last October, and likely her last chance to reset before facing an internal leadership race in 2027. The timing hinges on her political calendar: a tax reform package, the Okinawa governor's election on September 13, and a UN General Assembly trip.