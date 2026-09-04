/Nepal floods: Nepal announces business recovery package for flood-hit areas

Two workers have been rescued alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, nine days after devastating floods buried the project under debris. The workers, identified as Kabir Maharjan and Sanjay Shah, were pulled from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project in Trishuli. Both reportedly suffered injuries to their arms and legs after surviving inside the tunnel. The dramatic rescue has raised fresh hopes for hundreds of others still believed to be trapped. Local authorities say around 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects, with roughly 500 believed to be inside tunnels.