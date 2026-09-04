/Apple hit with $2.7b UK lawsuit over alleged app tracking abuse

Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) class-action lawsuit at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal, brought by ATT Collective Action Limited on behalf of UK app developers. Led by former antitrust official Ann Pope, the suit accuses Apple of abusing its market dominance through its App Tracking Transparency framework. Claimants allege Apple imposed strict double-consent rules on third-party developers while giving its own advertising ecosystem an unfair advantage. Apple defends the feature as a essential privacy tool.